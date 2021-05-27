Severe Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 11:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Greene; Jersey; Macoupin; Madison; St. Clair A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALHOUN...SOUTHEASTERN GREENE...WESTERN MADISON MACOUPIN...JERSEY AND NORTHWESTERN ST. CLAIR COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS...ST. CHARLES...NORTHEASTERN FRANKLIN...ST. LOUIS AND SOUTHEASTERN WARREN COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI AND ST. LOUIS CITY At 1208 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Palmyra to near Orchard Farms to Dutzow, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Florissant, Elsah, Portage Des Sioux, Black Jack, Spanish Lake, West Alton, New Melle, East Alton, Girard, Alton, Godfrey, Wood River, Brighton, Roxana, Hartford, Wildwood, Bethalto, Spirit of St. Louis Airport, Weldon Spring Heights, Rosewood Heights, O`Fallon, St. Peters, Ballwin, Ellisville, Weldon Spring, Cottleville, Clarkson Valley, Winchester, Dorsey, Manchester, Town and Country, Bunker Hill, Prairietown, Harvester, Chesterfield, Kirkwood, Maryland Heights, Des Peres, Frontenac, Warson Woods, Crystal Lake Park, Huntleigh, Westwood and Country Life Acres. This also includes Babler Memorial State Park, Scott Joplin Historic Site, Castlewood State Park, Confluence State Park, First Missouri State Capitol Historic Site, Pere Marquette State Park, Beaver Dam State Park, and Horseshoe Lake State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 44 in Missouri between exits 272 and 277. Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 209 and 231. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH