Special Weather Statement issued for Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Be prepared to take shelter in the event the storms intensify and become severe...or a warning is issued by the National Weather Service. Target Area: Sumner The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Central Sumner County in south central Kansas * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 1207 PM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles south of Conway Springs to 8 miles southwest of Argonia...and moving east at 25 mph. hail up to the size of nickels...and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Wellington, Belle Plaine, Oxford, Argonia, Geuda Springs, Mayfield, Milan, Perth, Riverdale and Wellington Airport.