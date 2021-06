Join us in recognizing the achievements and memories of faculty members who are closing out their careers in Arts & Sciences. One of N. Mohan Kumar’s most vivid memories from his Washington University career occurred shortly after his arrival at the university in 1993. Kumar had recently moved to St. Louis from India, following a 20-year career at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, when his 10-month-old son unexpectedly needed to be hospitalized. “We had very few friends and no family here,” Kumar shared. “But, everyone in the department was so helpful and supportive. They all became family, and I became certain that I had come to the right place.”