Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. bounced 3.9% in premarket trading Friday, after falling 22.2% over the past two sessions. The stock, along with some other meme stocks, took a hit Thursday after GameStop Corp. disclosed that the Securities and Exchange Commission was looking into the "trading activity" in its stock and those of other companies. GameStop's stock rallied 6.1% ahead of Friday's open, after tumbling 27.2% on Thursday. Late in Thursday's session, AMC's credit rating was upgraded by two notches, to CCC+ from CCC-, by S&P Global Ratings, which said the movie theater operator's recent equity capital...