Georgia Tech Football: 100 Days to Kickoff 2021

Last season, both Jahmyr Gibbs and Quez Jackson were great assets for the Georgia Tech Football team. Gibbs had an outstanding freshman season, finishing with 7 total touchdowns on 460 yards rushing and 303 yards receiving. By the end of the year, it was clear that Gibbs was one of the best running backs Georgia Tech has had in a long time. On the defensive side of the ball, Jackson had 80 tackles and 2 interceptions. For their play last year, and with the expectation for even better play this season, Gibbs and Jackson were named to Athlon Sports’ preseason All-ACC teams. Gibbs is a 1st-team offense and 2nd-team kick returner, while Jackson made the 4th-team defense. Congratulations, Jahmyr and Quez!