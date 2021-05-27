Georgia Tech Football: 100 Days to Kickoff 2021

It’s not hyperbole to say the eyes of college football will be on Champaign on Aug. 28 when Illinois kicks off its season against Nebraska. Only four othercollege football games are set to take place that day, with no other Power Five game going on. The house that Red Grange helped build will host the first Big Ten game of the 2021 season. Still, the Illini and Cornhuskers aren’t the only Big Ten teams to open their respective seasons against a conference opponent. With the season a little more than three months away, Sports Editor Matt Daniels ranks the five Big Ten openers featuring both teams from Kevin Warren’s favorite league: