12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Brokerages expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Aptinyx reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.