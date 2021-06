The Lions may not have expected Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell to fall into their laps with the seventh overall pick in the 2021 draft, but Sewell was there, and the Lions went with what was clearly a “best player available” philosophy despite more pressing needs at other positions — especially receiver. Detroit lost both Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones in free agency, leaving new quarterback Jared Goff with targets including Breshad Perriman, Tyrell Williams, Quintez Cephus, and 2021 fourth-round pick Amon-Ra St. Brown. Not great for a quarterback in Goff who has proven that he needs his targets to be fairly dominant if big plays are to come out of the passing game.