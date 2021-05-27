The Global 100: International

Recent productions from 2020: I Can See Your Voice season 8, I-Land. Upcoming productions for 2021: Show Me The Money season 10, The Great Escape season four. Korean formats have been some of the most successful globetrotters in recent years, and in the case of South Korean producer/distributor CJ ENM, it’s behind one of the biggies: I Can See Your Voice (pictured). First airing in Korea in 2015, it’s a “music mystery” show in which celebrity judges need to identify good or bad singers without hearing them sing a note, and has been broadcast in 18 countries thus far, including the U.S. via Fox and the UK, on the BBC. The British version, produced by Naked and Thames, is off to a strong start, with 3.4 million tuning in for the third episode.