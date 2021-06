Alex Falconer hopes to be the first known person to complete a nonstop through-run of both the Kekekabic and Border Route trails in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Falconer, of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, will start on May 22 on the Gunflint Trail end of the combined 110-mile course through what can be a sometimes twisted, tangled route of downed trees and rugged terrain. He will do it without stopping to camp.