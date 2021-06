One of the biggest upgrades to the BMW lineup in 2021 will be the addition of a carbon fiber option to the top 3 Series models – M340i – and the M440i Coupe. We’ve just learned that some markets, like the United Kingdom, will get their first units in the June-July timeframe, but as always, the roll-out will vary from country-to-country. It’s also unclear whether all markets will get the option, and that includes the North American market. We asked BMW of North America for a statement on this, so we will update this article as soon as we hear back.