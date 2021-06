Much has been made about the Eagles’ penchant for playing a ton of man defense over the past few years and whether the hiring of Jonathan Gannon would alter that approach. In Indianapolis and during his time with the Vikings, Gannon’s defenses have played more zone, but during his introductory press conference, Gannon talked about building his attack around his players’ strengths, while not setting his players up for failure by putting them in a cookie-cutter system.