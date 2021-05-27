newsbreak-logo
Shapeways Adds Mimaki’s Full-Color 3D Printing to Service Portfolio

By Michael Molitch-Hou
3DPrint.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs 3D printing service bureau Shapeways moves into its next phase of development, involving an upcoming SPAC IPO, the company is shaking things up within its operations. It recently received an investment from Desktop Metal and will be using the company’s metal 3D printing technology. It’s branched out significantly from 3D printing with the addition of six non-additive manufacturing processes. Now, Shapeways is partnering with Mimaki to add its version of full-color ink jetting to its portfolio.

