Farsoon Unveils Dual Fiber Laser 403P Powder Bed Fusion 3D Printer

Farsoon came out of the shadows a few years ago. The Chinese powder bed fusion company had been operating in China for years before crossing into Europe and America. Patent issues and a focus on the adjacent Chinese market are obvious reasons for the company to spend its formative years chiefly in China. Farsoon now has a European headquarters and is shipping worldwide. There are hundreds of similar firms in China working with Chinese industry. For every INTAMSYS that we have heard of, there are a few dozen other companies that we may never hear from. But, some will undoubtedly take the plunge, hire English speakers and take the competition to our shores.