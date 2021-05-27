GoProto Delivers 3D Printed Comms System for Combat Vehicles

Charles Roques-Carmes, Zin Lin, Rasmus E. Christiansen, Yannick Salamin, Steven E. Kooi, John D. Joannopoulos, Steven G. Johnson, Marin Soljačić. Optical metasurfaces have been heralded as the platform to integrate multiple functionalities in a compact form-factor, potentially replacing bulky components. A central stepping stone towards realizing this promise is the demonstration of multifunctionality under several constraints (e.g. at multiple incident wavelengths and/or angles) in a single device -- an achievement being hampered by design limitations inherent to single-layer planar geometries. Here, we propose a general framework for the inverse design of volumetric 3D metaoptics via topology optimization, showing that even few-wavelength thick devices can achieve high-efficiency multifunctionality. We embody our framework in multiple closely-spaced patterned layers of a low-index polymer. We experimentally demonstrate our approach with an inverse-designed 3d-printed light concentrator working at five different non-paraxial angles of incidence. Our framework paves the way towards realizing multifunctional ultra-compact 3D nanophotonic devices.