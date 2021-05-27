newsbreak-logo
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
  • Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) shares rose 20.18% to $30.72 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 656.4K shares is 410.91% of Titan Machinery's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $691.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock rose 15.82% to $2.96. As of 12:30 EST, Aqua Metals's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million, which is 136.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.7 million.
  • FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) stock rose 9.62% to $5.91. Trading volume for FreightCar America's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 33.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.8 million.
  • Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares increased by 8.26% to $21.36. Trading volume for Tecnoglass's stock is 828.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 208.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) stock rose 7.51% to $18.17. Triumph Group's stock is trading at a volume of 825.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 82.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Losers

  • EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock fell 18.51% to $4.58 during Thursday's regular session. EZGO Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 802.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) shares fell 8.07% to $17.95. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 101.2K, which is 77.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $595.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) stock decreased by 8.03% to $3.96. The current volume of 801.7K shares is 57.16% of Akerna's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.4 million.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) shares declined by 7.21% to $7.86. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 178.8K shares, making up 46.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock declined by 5.7% to $1.01. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 111.51% of TD Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.9 million.
  • American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) shares declined by 5.15% to $90.13. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 70.6K shares, making up 79.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
