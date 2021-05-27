Shure Announces Expanded Capabilities For SLX-D Digital Wireless System
The challenges of today’s crowded RF environment, combined with the pressure to deliver flawless audio for varying productions, has created a demand for wireless solutions that are dependable and straightforward to set up and use. Shure offers and answer with its SLX-D Digital Wireless System. The SLX-D, it says, “offers crystal clear audio quality, reliable RF performance, ease of use and enhanced mechanical designs.”tvnewscheck.com