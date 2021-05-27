newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
  • Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) stock rose 25.58% to $30.78 during Thursday's regular session. Thryv Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 928.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 832.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock moved upwards by 16.18% to $22.73. Trading volume for AMC Entertainment's stock is 285.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 320.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 billion.
  • Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) shares moved upwards by 15.82% to $18.96. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 184.2K shares, making up 155.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $440.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) shares increased by 14.23% to $5.86. The current volume of 820.9K shares is 193.79% of Telecom Argentina's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
  • Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) stock rose 14.19% to $3.62. Fangdd Network Group's stock is trading at a volume of 6.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 6210.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.0 million.
  • Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) shares increased by 13.53% to $2.06. Creative Realities's stock is trading at a volume of 844.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 88.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million.

Losers

  • The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) stock fell 10.61% to $12.06 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, The9's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 68.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $195.7 million.
  • Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) shares declined by 9.51% to $6.19. Trading volume for Lizhi's stock is 16.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 399.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $310.0 million.
  • Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) stock fell 5.96% to $8.53. Dolphin Entertainment's stock is trading at a volume of 563.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 10.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.8 million.
  • Kuke Music Holding (NYSE:KUKE) stock fell 5.26% to $6.31. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 18.0K, which is 11.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Reading Intl (NASDAQ:RDIB) shares fell 4.26% to $24.03. Reading Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 33.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $524.0 million.
  • IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) stock decreased by 4.07% to $2.71. IZEA Worldwide's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 36.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.5 million.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
47K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intraday#Stock Trading#Trading Volume#Nasdaq Stock Market#Regular Trading#Thryv Holdings Lrb#Thry#Thryv Holdings#Amc Entertainment#Ooma#Telecom Argentina#Fangdd Network Group#Crex#Ncty#The9#Lizi#Dlpn#Dolphin Entertainment#Kuke Music Holding#Kuke
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target at $85.00

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.43.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Short Interest Update

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the April 29th total of 6,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.980-1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $867.87 million-$900.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $842.77 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.500-7.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $821.90 million-$835.71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.84 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 31.450-31.900 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Expands By 43.5%

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the April 29th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Short Interest Update

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the April 29th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NetEase, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase has increased its dividend by 27.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NetEase has a payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NetEase to earn $4.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rheo A. Brouillard Sells 10,574 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $284,546.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,166 shares in the company, valued at $408,117.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Insider Sells $488,714.40 in Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $1,594,400.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $1,594,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Update

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 118.9% from the April 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Update

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the April 29th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.