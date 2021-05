PORT TOWNSEND — Here they are, the “two old Rhody queens,” not afraid to say so as they kick off a different kind of Rhododendron Festival weekend. Ann DeLeo Waters, queen of the Rhododendron Festival in 1978, and her sister, Carlene DeLeo Dahlman, queen of 1973, have dreamed up a fundraiser — “it was a collaboration of both of us talking as fast as we could,” Dahlman said — to celebrate Port Townsend.