Jurassic World Tribute Store now open at Universal Studios Florida
In the lead-up to the grand opening of Jurassic World VelociCoaster on June 10, a new Tribute Store has opened in Universal Studios Florida themed to the franchise. Normally utilized as a customizable retail experience to celebrate various events at Universal Orlando Resort, this Tribute Store will be the first to celebrate an all-new attraction and film franchise. With three themed rooms inspired by the films, this is the place for guests to stock up on Jurassic World gear, collectibles, snacks and more.attractionsmagazine.com