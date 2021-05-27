newsbreak-logo
Allegheny County, PA

The Latest | COVID-19: Mask mandates ending soon; Is it safe for the family to go to the pool?

By Compiled by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are some COVID-19-related stories making headlines on Thursday. Check back often for updates:. Also on Thursday, Wiliam McKain, the Allegheny County manager, said fully vaccinated people — visitors, workers and contractors — can go maskless at county facilities and worksites, with the exception of the Allegheny County Jail, Shuman Juvenile Detention Center and Kane Community Living Centers. “Those facilities have different guidelines set by state and federal licensing and regulatory agencies that will continue to be followed,” according to a statement released by Mr. McKain’s office.

Allegheny County, PAObserver-Reporter

Allegheny County surpasses 100,000 coronavirus cases

Allegheny County over the weekend surpassed 100,000 coronavirus cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began in the region last March, but daily cases are continuing to drop sharply across the region and state. The county recorded 277 new infections over the weekend, bringing its total to 100,130 cases, along with new...
Allegheny County, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

North Allegheny School District to continue mask-wearing throughout school year

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — The North Allegheny School District will continue to require face covering from students and staff for the remainder of the year. The district had originally planned on following the recommendation made by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over the weekend but released the following statement saying that will no longer be the case.
Pennsylvania StatePittsburgh Post-Gazette

New indoor, outdoor COVID-19 capacity limits take effect today in Pennsylvania

The governor’s latest guidance on capacity limits takes effect today in the lead-up to a full lifting of COVID-19 restrictions on Memorial Day. Just after midnight Tuesday, the maximum occupancy limits for events and gatherings increased to 50% for indoor events and 75% for events and gatherings held outdoors, including weddings, festivals, concerts, fairs and shows.
Westmoreland County, PAheraldstandard.com

State records 27 new COVID deaths

There were 27 additional deaths as a result of COVID-19 across the commonwealth, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Friday. That brings the statewide death toll to 26,274 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Four of those new deaths were in this region, with Allegheny County reporting two new deaths, and Westmoreland County and Fayette County each reporting one additional death. No new deaths were reported in Greene or Washington counties.
Allegheny County, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Using federal windfall money for tangible projects

The CARES Act — last March’s first federal coronavirus relief bill — delivered roughly $212 million to Allegheny County. The publicly reported allocation of that money should dampen enthusiasm about the upcoming windfall from President Joe Biden’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. It’s not that there’s anything categorically...
Pennsylvania StatePittsburgh Post-Gazette

COVID-19 Update: Pa. infections drop for fourth straight week

COVID-19 infections in Pennsylvania dropped for the fourth week in a row, according to data released Friday by the state Department of Health. There were 4,878 fewer new cases between May 7 and 13 compared to the previous week, according to the state’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. It is the fourth straight week that infections have dropped by more than 4,000, with the state reporting just 9,522 total cases of COVID-19 last week.
Allegheny County, PAcompsmag.com

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. reports 144 new coronavirus cases, bringing the county total to 99,853 – Pittsburgh news

There have been 6,981 total hospitalizations and 99,853 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. Among the deceased, one person was in their 50s and one person was in their 70s, and both died in May. Neither of the deaths were associated with a long-term care facility. The county-wide death toll stands at 1,914.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Other Voices: One down, many to go: Our health is our wealth

Friday, April 23, was a victorious day for residents in the Mon Valley. The proposed frack well at the Edgar Thomson plant was canceled. It is a day that deserves remembrance and acknowledgement that community persistence, collective action and responsive elected representatives can prioritize and uphold Article 1 Section 27 of the Pennsylvania Constitution: “The people have a right to clean air, pure water, and to the preservation of the natural, scenic, historic and esthetic values of the environment.”
Allegheny County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Universal Life Church Files Lawsuit Against Allegheny County

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA — The Universal Life Church Ministries (ULCM) filed a Federal lawsuit against officials of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, May 12th. The complaint alleges that Allegheny County officials have repeatedly denied the right of ULCM ministers to solemnize legally valid marriage ceremonies. The case (Number 2:21-cv-618) is...
Pittsburgh, PAwtae.com

Police memorial procession rides from Plum Borough to North Shore

PITTSBURGH — Police departments from the Pittsburgh area gathered in Plum Borough Saturday to take part in a police memorial procession. Marked police vehicles drove from Plum Borough to the Pittsburgh Law Enforcement Memorial on the North Shore as a way to honor and remember fallen officers. The vehicles had...