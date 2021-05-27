newsbreak-logo
Knicks fan that spit on Trae Young banned indefinitely from MSG

By Ryan Chichester
audacy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo emerged on Wednesday night of a fan spitting on Hawks point guard Trae Young during the Knicks’ game two victory, and that fan has now been banned from Madison Square Garden indefinitely. Shortly after the 76ers laid down a similar penalty to a fan who poured popcorn on Russell...

