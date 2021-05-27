Cancel
Watch: Scenes from Whitman’s Class of 2021 Commencement

By Rebecca Devereaux
 14 days ago

Congratulations to our newest alumni! We can't wait to see what you do next. Additional videography by Fi Black ’22, Matthew McKern and William Frohne. ​In the final address before Whitman College’s Class of 2021 graduates walked across the stage to receive their diplomas, Commencement Speaker Jena Griswold ’06, Colorado Secretary of State, noted the unprecedented obstacles they’d faced and encouraged them to continue to push themselves and take risks:

