The coronavirus pandemic created an atmosphere of uncertainty for college students. Campuses closed down which meant students had to have access to a laptop and internet to continue their education, a new digital gap affected low income students. A lot of students left because they had other priorities. According to a Best Colleges article, national undergraduate enrollment fell by 2.5% in fall of 2020. Feed America states that 42 million people in the United States may experience food insecurity in the United States in 2021. In Lane County, food insecurity jumped from 13.6% in 2019 to 16.5% in 2020. People have lost their income because of this pandemic which makes accessing higher education a lower priority than feeding themselves. Financial help is now on the way for those who were hit hardest by the pandemic.