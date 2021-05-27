Cantor's Zuanic Stays Neutral On Ayr Wellness Stock On The Heels Of Q1 2021 Report, Trims 12-Month Price Target

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.61.