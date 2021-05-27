Cantor's Zuanic Stays Neutral On Ayr Wellness Stock On The Heels Of Q1 2021 Report, Trims 12-Month Price Target
Vertically integrated cannabis company Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE:AYR) (OTCQX:AYRWF) reported Wednesday that its revenue spiked 74% year-over-year, reaching $58.4 million in the first quarter of 2021, beating the consensus sales estimates. The Analyst. Cantor Fitzgerald's analyst Pablo Zuanic reaffirmed their "Neutral" rating on Ayr's stock, trimming their 12-month price target...www.benzinga.com