Silver: Trading Range Continues
Silver prices are trading with minor losses from the previous day but still trading in the range of $28.10-$27.40 from the last five trading sessions. Weakness in the Dollar Index and global bond yields is likely to support precious metals. On Wednesday, the 10-year German bund yield fell to a 2-week low of -0.212%, the 10-year UK gilt yield dropped to a 2-1/2 week low of 0.747%, and the 10-year Japan JGB bond yield slid to a 1-month low of 0.070%.www.investing.com