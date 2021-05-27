Silver: Trading Range Continues

The week in the forex market has started with little movement in any direction for the US Dollar that still appears itself in a jam between heightening inflation numbers as shown by key guiding numbers like the CPE last week, and CPI numbers this week which came in strong, and an ever-improving economy that is also being more productive. The result has been a lack of clear direction and this has been taken advantage of by a strengthening Euro with impressive numbers also coming in from the region. Wall Street also picked up the positivity of last week on the first trading day of the week and month.