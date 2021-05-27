Cancel
Supply Chain Roundtable: 'One of the Most Difficult Positions in the World'

By Jeff Reinke
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal pandemic. Vital component shortages. Workforce challenges. A canal blockage. What else could the last 15 months throw at the U.S. industrial sector?. Through all these challenges, manufacturing has responded with solutions. I recently sat down with a collection of supply chain experts and leaders to discuss where these situations have taken the sector, and where we can go from here.

