newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Ask Paul: The trouble with troubleshooting

By Paul McBride
generalaviationnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: The problem I’ve been trying to troubleshoot is with a Lycoming IO-360-C4P engine installed in an owner maintained airplane. First, the engine would not idle well. It ran rough and the owner lived with it idling at 1,000 rpm or above. There were also some issues with EGT at power and running rough.

generalaviationnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lycoming#Io 360 C4p#Egt#Problem#Engine#Re Installation#Injectors#Idle Fuel#Running#Heavy Fuel Staining#Fuel Pressure#Manifold Pressure#Intake Tube#Cracks#Plungers#Numerous Folks#Shutdown#Rubber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Carsaftermarketnews.com

BBB Launches Remy Rotating Electrical Troubleshooting Guide

BBB Industries, a leading remanufacturer of automotive aftermarket parts, has announced the release of its Remy Rotating Electrical Troubleshooting Guide. “The Troubleshooting Guide was developed to provide the professional technician and DIYer the proper information needed to identify and understand the key components to the starting and charging system,” said Matt Heater, Rotating Electric director of Product Marketing and Product Management. “Due to the electrical complexities of today’s vehicles, it is important to determine why there is a system failure. This Guide will be helpful in correctly finding the cause of the difficulty the first time.”
YogaEast Bay Times

Travel Troubleshooter: This rescheduled yoga vacation is a real stretch

DEAR TRAVEL TROUBLESHOOTER: In late 2019, I put a $500 deposit on a yoga retreat in Costa Rica. I paid the balance of $2,550 a few weeks later. These payments were made to International Yoga, a tour operator that specializes in yoga retreats. In March 2020, I received an email...
Animalsfairburyjournalnews.com

Troubled Transmissions

Squirrels. The many blackouts we’ve had in the last eight months have been because of squirrels. I understand the logistics of not having a power plant here anymore. I can also understand the frustration of many in town with not having one and having three power outages in two days. To lose work and have to re-boot machines and networks is very frustrating because of squirrels.
TrafficPosted by
Audacy

Auto-Pilot Tesla Trouble Ahead

Hell I don't even take a nap in the back of an Uber no matter how much I've had. One Tesla on auto pilot involved one crashing into a police SUV outside of Seattle, another one HERE as reported by Fox 6 in Milwaukee involved a driver asleep behind the wheel while on auto pilot. Ok that one is on the driver and not for me. You have a great day & thanks for stopping by.
TravelEast Bay Times

Travel Troubleshooter: Can Booking.com keep my rental deposit?

DEAR TRAVEL TROUBLESHOOTER: I recently booked a reservation on Booking.com at Pelican Stay, a furnished apartment building in Portland’s Pearl District. I paid the owner a security deposit of $250, which was to be returned to me no longer than 30 days after my stay. After 30 days, I checked with Booking.com to find out what happened to the refund since I hadn’t received it. Booking.com tried to help me but has also had no success.
Technologygeneralaviationnews.com

A solid first step

Stefan Drury’s YouTube video about the Pipistrel Alpha Electro is a great way to spend 9:27 of your precious time. The video is beautifully shot and marvellously edited. This isn’t Stefan’s first video. That is obvious. But two simple sequences in the video jump out at me. The first takes...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation International News

AINsight: A Frictional Tale about Checklist Use

In June 2019, a King Air 350 crashed on takeoff at Addison (Texas) Airport, killing 10 people. At the time, the NTSB preliminary report focused on a loss of power on the left engine and a loss of directional control. Now, nearly two years later, the NTSB final report issued...
Softwarereviewgeek.com

A New JavaScript Compiler Aims to Improve Chrome’s Overall Speed

Google has now rolled out a new JavaScript compiler, dubbed Sparkplug, for its V8 JavaScript engine in Chrome. Sparkplug’s engineers assure it’ll create a faster web experience, and that it does so by “cheating.”. The new compiler is part of the Chrome 91 update, which Google rolled out on Tuesday....
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Tear-off Manufacturer Racing Optics Named as INDYCAR Partner

Racing Optics, Inc. the industry leader in multilayer, laminated tear-offs, has signed a multiyear agreement to become an official partner of INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Among its diverse product line, Racing Optics manufactures the multilayer tear-offs used on the Aeroscreen safety device equipped on every NTT INDYCAR SERIES...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation International News

Skandia Offers Soundproofing Kit for Bombardier Globals

Skandia’s acoustic soundproofing kit for Bombardier Global Express, 5000, and 6000 large-cabin business jets has received Transport Canada STC approval, adding to the more than 80 airframe-specific soundproofing kits the Illinois-based company offers. Engineered and tested in 2020, Skandia’s Global soundproofing kit is Skandia's third for business aircraft to receive Transport Canada, EASA, and FAA STC approval. Its business aircraft soundproofing program began with the Beechcraft King Air 200 and Pilatus PC-12.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

Nitrux 1.4.1 Released with Plasma System Monitor, Heroic Games Launcher, and Pacstall

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) The monthly release cycle continues, and Nitrux 1.4.1 is here as the ISO release for May 2021, adding the latest KDE apps and Plasma desktop environment. Included, you can find KDE Plasma 5.21.5, KDE Gear 21.04.1, as well as KDE Frameworks 5.82.0. Not only that, but the KDE Plasma environment has been enriched with a new app, namely Plasma System Monitor, which replaces the old KSysGuard (KDE System Guard) system monitor app. In addition, the Parachute overview and plasma-hud have been updated to make your workflow more productive.
Electronicsroboticstomorrow.com

SMAC Moving Coil Actuators has released the new LCS25 Measurement Tool.

Shop floor part measurement is often made using height gauges. These have drawbacks such as the dial indicator is moved up and down with one hand, leaving the other hand is often holding the part. A traditional Height Gauge has a spring loaded dial indicator that must be tapped slightly in order to get a good reading and the reading is only to 2 decimal points (metric). Further, using a traditional Height Gauge, parts must all be measured top down. Sometimes it is easier to measure horizontally. This means a certain level of skill is required in order to correctly use a height gauge.
Aerospace & DefensePlane & Pilot Magazine

8 Light Plane Engines That Changed Aviation

Like it or not, the fortunes of aviation, including light, personal flying, are linked to the technologies that provide the motive force for our gravity-defying feats. It’s nothing new. Finding suitable propulsion was arguably the Wright brothers’ biggest obstacle leading up to, and even long after, their Kitty Hawk adventure. The one specialist they had on retainer was none other than internal combustion engine pioneer Charlie Taylor. Taylor’s first aircraft engine, built to order for the Wright Flyer, weighed 160 pounds and produced 12 horsepower, a tremendous power-to-weight ratio at the time. While it seemed revolutionary then, aircraft engines would get unimaginably more capable over the next few decades as new technologies leap-frogged the old and helped drive aircraft performance and design to (literally) new heights.
SoftwareInfoQ.com

The Road to Quarkus 2.0: Continuous Testing

According to the 2020 Java InfoQ Trends Report, Quarkus has grown in popularity, moving quickly into the Early Adopters space. The framework that calls itself supersonic, subatomic Java, has added more features to facilitate the development and operation of software applications. In the 17 months since the release of Quarkus 1.0, its built-in development mode has added state preserving hot deploy and redeploy features and now targets to add yet another feature inspired by Ruby. Quarkus 2.0 will provide developers the ability to run tests in a continuous manner every time a class is modified. This feature promises to run smoothly behind the scenes, notifying the developer if new code will break any tests.
BicyclesBikeRadar

What thickness do you use your disc rotors to?

My rotors have done about 13,000 miles. Not entered my head to check their thickness, never mind replace them. Would expect to get many more miles out of them. My rotors have done about 13,000 miles. Not entered my head to check their thickness, never mind replace them. Would expect...
TravelMinneapolis Star Tribune

Travel Troubleshooter: Tour company isn't allowed to rescind refund for Morocco tour

Q: I'd like some advice for obtaining a refund for a trip to Morocco my wife and I booked with Overseas Adventure Travel. We originally scheduled for April 2020. OAT canceled the trip in March 2020. At that time, OAT offered either a full refund or incentives to rebook the trip or opt for other future trips. We had until May 1, 2020, to decide.
Softwareamazon.com

Build an AWS IoT Well-Architected environment with the IoT Lens

There are an estimated 31 billion IoT devices in 2020, and this is expected to increase to 75 billion by 2025 according to Security Today. You may be starting on your IoT journey or have hundreds of thousands of devices connected and want to improve your architecture and reduce your cost. To guide you through this process, AWS is happy to announce the IoT Lens for the AWS Well-Architected Framework. AWS Well-Architected helps cloud architects build secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient infrastructure for their applications and workloads. This post provides an introduction of the purpose of the IoT Lens, topics covered, common scenarios, and AWS services included.
Lifestylesuasnews.com

Zipline retire Robin

Could there be a more solid proof development than releasing data on your last generation of airframe, and even having a previous generation of airframe. In a post on LinkedIn Zipline tell us Robin is no more, 57k of flight hours us not to be sniffed at!. Zipline has a...
Softwarecompsmag.com

Syxsense Has Launched New Linux Remote Terminal and Troubleshooting Tools

Syxsense continues to enhance its comprehensive Linux patch and IT Management solution with a Terminal for Linux. With support for all major flavors of Linux, Syxsense provides Linux devices with complete insight into and control over the exposed risk of software vulnerabilities. View the full inventory, manage patch deployments with maintenance windows, and prove compliance via dashboards and reports.