Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The Global 100: United Kingdom

By Realscreen Staff
realscreen.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARCROFT STUDIOS (A FUTURE PLC COMPANY) Number of hours produced in 2020: 18 hours, 30 half-hours, 120 digital episodes across various series ranging from two to eight minutes. Recent projects: Frontline Heroes (pictured), Mind Yourself (Snapchat); Amazing Interiors (Netflix); The Day the Dinosaurs Died (BBC2) Founded by Sam Barcroft in...

realscreen.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Global 100#Shine Tv#The United Kingdom#Raw Tv#Uk#Global Partners#Channel Partners#Frontline Heroes#Barcroft Studios#Channel 5#Mediaco Future Plc#Nerd Tv Co#Cco#Bbc2 Rrb#Channel 4 Rrb#The Royal Free London#Guardian#Fremantle#Bw Plimsoll Productions#Great Whale Rescue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Social Media
Country
Finland
News Break
Apple
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
South Africa
News Break
Netflix
Related
Economyverticalmag.com

Autopilot system for Bell 505 certified in the United Kingdom

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 52 seconds. Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has announced that the Genesys HeliSAS autopilot in the Bell 505 has received certification from the United Kingdom’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). “We are thrilled to offer the Genesys autopilot for the 505 to our customers...
Businessfinextra.com

Aussie fintech BlackArrow moves HQ to Glasgow

Australian fintech player BlackArrow has chosen Glasgow as its new headquarters after securing financial support from the Scottish government. BlackArrow, which has offices in Sydney and Dublin, has picked Glasgow as the centre of its global operations after winning a £573,000 grant award from Scotland’s national economic development agency. The...
Economynewsverses.com

A step in the suitable path | The Guardian – United Kingdom

The choice is a breakthrough however would not pose a serious risk to multinationals, says De Volkskrant:. “First there’s the minimal share of 15 %: that is low. … Then there’s the distribution of the anticipated yield, which is able to in all probability additionally result in a hefty hangover. The G7 settlement says that 20 % of the company earnings tax shall be distributed among the many international locations involved, however the remaining 80 % could be left the place it fits them finest, simply as it’s now. … If all international locations and golf equipment undertake the settlement in autumn, it should nonetheless be a couple of years earlier than the 15 % company tax truly comes into impact and is levied. The preliminary reactions from Amazon, Google and Fb thus point out their satisfaction.”
U.K.discoversociety.org

Editorial: Brexit and the (Dis)United Kingdom

When the United Kingdom joined the European Economic Community (as the EU was then called) in January 1973, it seemed to mark a new era of ‘modernisation’. A transition was underway from empire, through a system of Commonwealth preferences to a new transnational federation sharing sovereignty. This was a shift from directive rule within a political system of unequals, hierarchically organized, to cooperation among equals. The latter model has now been broken for an uncertain future as a sovereign state charting global waters on the basis of individually negotiated bilateral trade agreements. The watery metaphor is apposite and redolent of an imperial past, something echoed in the government’s announcement that it would commission a new Royal yacht to be the prow of its trade negotiations.
Europediscoversociety.org

(Dis)United Kingdom: The View from the other Europes

In a recent policy paper, ambitiously titled “Global Britain in a Competitive Age”, the British government states that, “as an open economy and a maritime trading nation with a large diaspora”, the UK is “a European country with global interests”. In the very next sentence, it posits that the country’s “future prosperity will be enhanced by our economic connections with dynamic parts of the world […] as well as trade with Europe” (UK Government 2021: 14). The geopolitically Freudian slip of identifying as a European country while professing a will to trade with Europe is revealing of more than one unwarranted shorthand in Brexit discourse and policy.
CelebritiesCision

UK Media Moves including the i newspaper, UNILAD, Reach plc and more

Subscribe Now to get the UK Media Moves every Tuesday and Thursday. Straight to your inbox - including the latest Media Awards and Events!. was promoted from Deputy News Editor to News Editor at Closer magazine. In the past Becky has worked at Reveal magazine and freelanced for various titles including The Sun, heat and OK! magazine. Becky can be found on LinkedIn.
U.K.pakistanchristian.tv

William and Kate rush to Scotland. He must save the United Kingdom!

Foreign media have reported that Prince William (38) and Princess Kate (39) have been asked to live temporarily in Castle Balmoral. Officials fear that Scotland may want to leave the union. Indigenous couples’ residence is part of the UK’s recovery strategy. Will it work?. Picture. The American couple arrived at...
Health Servicesukconstructionmedia.co.uk

United Kingdom-Leicester: 24_21 Commercial and Industrial Laundry Equipment

Publication Ref: (2021/S 000-012561/EN) Postal address: Barnsdale Way, Grove Park, Enderby. Contact Person: Place and Environment Procurement Team. The contract is awarded by central purchasing body. I.3) Communication. The procurement documents are available for unrestricted and full direct access, free of charge,at:www.eastmidstenders.org. Additional information can be obtained from:. the above...
Economyretailcrowd.co.uk

The conflict between France and the United Kingdom is escalating

The debate between France and the United Kingdom over fishing rights, which was theoretically settled in a future relations agreement between the island nation and the European Union, is becoming more intense, but in reality French fishermen are being excluded from British waters. The situation has already deteriorated to the point that French Navy Minister Annick Girardin said:
Travelmediarunsearch.co.uk

The United Kingdom wants to keep citizens in the country and wants to equalize European countries with regard to restrictions – DNOTICIAS.PT

With the end of the Champions Line in Portugal, the British government considered it strange to be given the ‘green line’ and is now implementing a new regulation. The lawyer says he is very surprised by the conclusion that “I do not know that there is a Nepalese variant in Portugal” and that it is strange that only the Portuguese through the Ministry of Housing in the United Kingdom know this information.
Real Estateukconstructionmedia.co.uk

United Kingdom-London: Real estate services – Framework Lead

The current contract for Real estate services – Framework Lead is projected to end on 05-JUN-22 and may be available for retender. TfL 93535 – Property Development and Consultancy Framework. TfL 93535 – Property Development and Consultancy Framework. TfL is looking to appoint consultants on to a Property Development and...
WorldPosted by
TheStreet

Bitcoin Association Appoints New Global Ambassadors To Switzerland And The United Kingdom To Advance BSV

ZUG, Switzerland, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Association, the Switzerland-based global industry organisation that works to advance business with the Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain, today announces that it has for the first time appointed Bitcoin Association Ambassadors for Switzerland and the United Kingdom as part of its global ambassador programme. Bernhard Müller has been appointed as a Bitcoin Association Ambassador for Switzerland and Michael Hudson appointed as an Ambassador for the United Kingdom.
U.K.coinupdate.com

United Kingdom: Countdown to Queen’s Platinum Jubilee kicks off with illuminated coins reflected on Tower of London

As the countdown officially began in preparations for the Platinum Jubilee of HM Queen Elizabeth II, which will be celebrated throughout 2022, the Royal Mint paid tribute to Britain’s and the world’s longest-reigning monarch with an illuminated light display. With the ancient Tower of London as a backdrop, the long history of Elizabethan coinage was prominently displayed on the Tower’s walls — once the ancestral home of the Royal Mint for centuries.