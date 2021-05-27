newsbreak-logo
Central Florida air quality earns mixed grade from American Lung Association

By Kevin Spear, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
Cars and trucks are dominate source of air pollution in Central Florida. Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel

The American Lung Association has graded Central Florida’s air quality as having much room for improvement.

The assessment came as part of the group’s 22nd “State of the Air” report, which takes a nationwide look at air quality and ranks the cleanest and dirtiest of areas in terms of air quality. The new report compiles data from 2017 through 2019 as the most recently available with verified accuracy.

“This year’s ‘State of the Air’ report from the American Lung Association finds that Orlando’s ozone and year-round particle pollution has gotten worse,” the group stated. “The levels of ozone seen in Orlando can harm the health of all of our residents, but place our children, older adults and people living with lung disease particularly at risk.”

Ozone can sear lungs and particle pollution contains tiny packets of deadly compounds. Both types of pollution come from cars, industry and power plants.

Orlando does not monitor its air quality, leaving that task to Orange County’s Environmental Protection Division, which called the report wrong.

“Orange County Government does not agree with any suggestion that the region has poor air quality,” said Denise Cochran, a division program supervisor for compliance support and strategic engagement, in a prepared statement. “The official data we collect and that is reported to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency shows our air quality is good, and that we meet and in most cases exceed federal ambient air quality standards.”

The association has long contended that the EPA standards are not protective enough, especially for those who are more vulnerable to air pollution.

“We recognize that an area can be attaining the standard under the law but at the same time not get an A grade from the Lung Association,” said Kevin Stewart, the group’s director of environmental health, advocacy and public policy.

“The Lung Association recognizes that even one bad air day can be one bad air day too many for someone who is in a high-risk group,” Stewart said. “It can cause someone with asthma to have an asthma attack, or send people to emergency rooms or even kill people.”

Orange County’s environmental division recently has noted “concerning trends” in ozone levels, which as of 2019, were closing in on EPA limits.

“As a result, we’re being proactive and taking steps to reduce air pollution and make our air quality even better,” Cochran said.

Places such as Honolulu, Hawaii, Casper, Wyoming, and Corning, New York, rank among the 25 cleanest for yearly averages of particle pollution, the report found. Western states, particularly California, overwhelmingly dominate the report’s lists for dirtiest air.

The air quality of the Orlando region is neither the best nor the worst, including within Florida, a state blessed by neighboring ocean winds.

Orange and Seminole counties got a C grade for ozone pollution. Osceola got a D. For particle pollution, Orange, though noted as trending to becoming worse off, still got an A grade, as did nearly all Florida’s most populated counties that collect air data.

“There are large groups who are at higher risk to air pollution, including children, senior citizens, people with chronic lung and cardiovascular disease, and then there are populations who live in poverty, people of color and people who have a history of cigarette smoking,” Stewart said. “That’s where we are coming from in our report.”

kspear@orlandosentinel.com

