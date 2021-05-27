12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Brokerages expect that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Savara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Savara posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.