12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) shares moved upwards by 21.22% to $1.9 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 14.0 million shares is 1726.59% of LAIX's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $94.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock moved upwards by 16.94% to $2.07. The current volume of 5.5 million shares is 1087.66% of Puxin's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares rose 16.38% to $8.24. As of 12:30 EST, BIT Mining's stock is trading at a volume of 4.0 million, which is 1092.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares moved upwards by 15.14% to $34.6. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 27.2K shares, making up 7.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) stock rose 12.34% to $3.64. Trading volume for Target Hospitality's stock is 1.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 132.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $368.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) stock rose 11.9% to $15.74. As of 12:30 EST, Build-A-Bear Workshop's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 317.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares declined by 8.24% to $4.55 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Express's stock is trading at a volume of 18.3 million, which is 148.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $301.5 million.
- BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ) stock declined by 7.48% to $13.36. Trading volume for BBQ Hldgs's stock is 74.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 72.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $124.3 million.
- MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) stock fell 7.24% to $21.79. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.3 million, which is 188.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion.
- Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) stock declined by 6.85% to $101.04. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.5 million, which is 267.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) stock fell 6.74% to $1.8. Trading volume for Yunji's stock is 599.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 149.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $383.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) stock fell 6.61% to $5.09. Oriental Culture Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 517.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 7.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $104.0 million.