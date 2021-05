The Whittenton and Slawson/Garay families visited Disneyland for two days recently, visiting both Disneyland Park and California Adventure. Disneyland is only open to California residents at this time and is limited to 25% capacity, so the families were delighted by short wait times for rides. “We went on everything and there was plenty of space,” Kris Whittenton said. “On the first day, we walked over 10 miles.”