HFPA Hires Diversity, Ethics, Legal Consultants to Help Meet Reform Goals

It is an unfortunate reality of many disputes that an apology can too easily be interpreted as an admission of legal liability or weakness, neither of which is true. During an early courtroom scene in the movie Erin Brockovich, the seemingly demure, sweet-talking Erin undergoes cross-examination. The other driver ran a red light, smashed into her car, and hurt her neck, she says, leaning gingerly toward the jury in her cervical collar. She is winning them over with her forlorn smile. But then Erin falters when counsel attacks her motives by implying that she’s merely gaming the system for money, another greedy plaintiff looking to get rich on a broken thumbnail. At this suggestion, Erin’s gentle mask drops; she loses her composure and shouts profanities across the courtroom at the opposing lawyer and his client. Well before the camera pans to the jury’s grimacing faces, we know that her case is lost.