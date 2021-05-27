newsbreak-logo
HFPA Hires Diversity, Ethics, Legal Consultants to Help Meet Reform Goals

By Pat Saperstein
Variety
 3 days ago
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Thursday that it has hired a team of experts in diversity, ethics and workplace legal issues to help meet its goal of reforming the organization that votes on the Golden Globes. Two outside law firms were hired on Monday to independently investigate reports made...

