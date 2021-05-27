LISTEN: John Carlson Show, May27--6am hour
6am hour -- Seattle utopians, a NYT COVID reporter calls the Wuhan virology lab leak theory "racist", so is Pres. Biden now 'racist' for ordering an investigation into the origin of a pandemic?, Republicans like Donald Trump and Senator Tom Cotton are now being vindicated after their earlier comments about a virology lab leak now gain potential credence, an exceptional 'side by side' presentation of news reports from 2020 to 2021 on the China/COVID origin headlines and blatant media bias against anything Trump/Republican/conservative.kvi.com