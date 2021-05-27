newsbreak-logo
POTUS

Biden Pushes for Viral Investigation

GenomeWeb
 4 days ago

President Joe Biden has instructed US intelligence agencies to increase their efforts investigating the origin of SARS-CoV-2, the Los Angeles Times reports. In a statement, President Biden says a recent report from the intelligence community has coalesced around two different origin scenarios: human contact with an infected animal or a laboratory accident. He adds, though, that they have not reached a definitive conclusion. "I have now asked the intelligence community to redouble their efforts to collect and analyze information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion, and to report back to me in 90 days," President Biden says.

www.genomeweb.com
