Seven Tennessee Students Selected for Cyber Security Academy

Fisk University officials on Monday said they have secured the largest single gift from a Nashville family in the school’s history. Amy Garrison and Frank Garrison, who are both Vanderbilt University graduates and have backed a Vanderbilt Law School fund for students looking to work in social justice and public interest careers, are giving Fisk $2.5 million to set up a scholarship fund and an endowed chair in recognition of Diane Nash at Fisk’s John Lewis Center for Social Justice.