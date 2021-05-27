Cancel
Tennessee State

Seven Tennessee Students Selected for Cyber Security Academy

 14 days ago

NASHVILLE – Seven of Tennessee’s most promising high school students are included in the National Cyber Scholarship Foundation cyber security competition finalists. They’re among 600 selected as “National Cyber Scholars among 30,000 students from across the nation who sought to qualify for the competition. Strategic Technology Solutions, the state’s central information technology division within the Department of Finance and Administration, partnered with the foundation to promote the competition.

