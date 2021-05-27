A multi-vehicle accident injured two people on State Route 163 and Friars Road (San Diego, CA)

On Tuesday noon, two people received injuries following a multi-vehicle accident on State Route 163 and Friars Road.

As per the San Diego Fire-Rescue, the wreck involved five vehicles, including a semi-truck. The incident took place at about noon on State Route 163 at the Friars Road off-ramp in Mission Valley. Authorities confirmed that the multi-vehicle pile-up caused injuries to two people.

The department’s hazardous materials team quickly responded to the scene to clean up an estimated 50 gallons of fuel spilled by a truck. The crash blocked the off-ramp, Caltrans said. As of now, officials have not provided any additional information about the crash and the identities of the injured persons have not been released.

The wreck remains under investigation.

May 27, 2021