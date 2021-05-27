Cancel
Clarksville, TN

Weekend Top Picks: Festival, road race, pools and more on Memorial Day weekend

By O’Connor’s Irish Pub, Grill
clarksvillenow.com
Cover picture for the articleCLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Thisis Memorial Day weekend, and there will be plenty of fun in the sun to kick off your summer. Spring into Summer Festival Salutes Fort Campbell: On Saturday from noon to 9 p.m., and on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., there will be a slew of activities for everyone to enjoy at 101 Walter Garrett Lane in Oak Grove. LANCO will be headlining, with a day full of entertainment on all three of their stages.

