Morning Headlines: Akron City Councilman Rich Swirsky Dies After Battle with Leukemia; Southwest Ohio Woman is First Vax-a-Million Winner
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, May 27:. Akron city councilman Rich Swirsky dies after battle with leukemia. Southwest Ohio woman is first Vax-a-Million winner. Statehouse bill would prohibit mandatory vaccinations by employers. President Biden to visit Cleveland today. FirstEnergy says dark money spending was legal. Congressman Johnson rules...www.wksu.org