Akron, OH

Morning Headlines: Akron City Councilman Rich Swirsky Dies After Battle with Leukemia; Southwest Ohio Woman is First Vax-a-Million Winner

By WKSU
wksu.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, May 27:. Akron city councilman Rich Swirsky dies after battle with leukemia. Southwest Ohio woman is first Vax-a-Million winner. Statehouse bill would prohibit mandatory vaccinations by employers. President Biden to visit Cleveland today. FirstEnergy says dark money spending was legal. Congressman Johnson rules...

www.wksu.org
Akron, OHbeaconjournal.com

Akron rescinds its COVID-19 public mask mandate

You now may show your full face in public in Akron, though those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 are cautioned to be wary. City Council on Monday voted to rescind an ordinance that has required all people in public places to wear face masks to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Ohio StateWTOV 9

Ohio Vax-a-Million lottery to be opt-in program, first winner to be named May 26

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery Commission released the official terms, conditions, and eligibility information regarding the five weekly Ohio Vax-a-Million drawings. The program will be opt-in and eligible Ohioans must register online here at: https://www.ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH. The opt-in option will...
Ohio StateWLWT 5

Ohio’s vaccine lottery: If you want in, you will have to opt in

CINCINNATI — If you want in, you will have to opt-in. That significant change to Ohio's Vax-a-Million promotion was announced Monday at a statewide briefing by the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery. Previously, Ohio residents didn't have to do anything to have a shot at the big...
Ohio StateNorwalk Reflector

For Ohio's unvaccinated, is DeWine's price right?

COLUMBUS — Vaccinated Ohioans, come on down! It's time for you to play Ohio Vax-a-Million!. At 7:29 p.m. on the night of May 26, the first adult $1 million winner will be announced live during the Ohio Lottery's televised broadcast. The name will be picked earlier in the day from...
Ohio StateClick2Houston.com

EXPLAINER: How Ohio's Vax-a-Million lottery will work

COLUMBUS, Ohio – With the first drawing for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery system scheduled for May 26, state officials announced a change to the process Monday that will require participants to opt-in. The lottery system unveiled by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine last week will begin next Wednesday and continue for five weeks, offering residents a $1 million prize or a full-ride scholarship to a four-year university in the state.
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio vaccine lottery: How you can watch the drawings

(WJW) — Drawings for the Ohio vaccine lottery are beginning soon and you can find out if you’re a winner by watching FOX 8. Starting May 26, the $1 million winners will be revealed every Wednesday night at 7:29 p.m. The drawings will also be held on June 2, June 9, June 16 and June 23. You can watch all of the drawings LIVE on FOX 8.
Ohio Statekshb.com

Group bikes 330 miles across Ohio to highlight growing gun violence

CLEVELAND, Ohio — When you’re biking 330 miles across the state of Ohio, it’s important to stay on track. “You can’t lose sight of what you’re doing it for,” said Calvin Love. But for Love, the organizer of the bike-a-thon and owner of Little Giants Boxing Club in Euclid, it’s...
Ohio StateWLWT 5

Is Vax-A-Million initiative behind Ohio's rising vaccine numbers?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the nationwide push to get more people vaccinated, Ohio changed the game with the Vax-A-Million initiative. "This past Friday was our highest vaccine administration day in three weeks, since April 23. We had 25,413 shots administered," said ODH Director Stephanie McCloud. In addition to the lottery,...
Akron, OHPosted by
WKYC

Akron could remove its mask mandate as early as Monday night

AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player above is from a previous story. As a result of the Centers for Disease Control's updated recommendations on face coverings, the City of Akron is moving to remove its public mask mandate. Mayor Dan Horrigan and Council President Margo Sommerville...
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s state and local governments are receiving a once-in-a-lifetime infusion of cash, and we’ll be tracking every dollar: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The nearly $2-trillion federal stimulus plan passed earlier this year, dubbed the American Rescue Plan, is delivering an unprecedented injection of cash into state and local governments across the country, including $5 billion for the state of Ohio and more than half-a-billion-dollars for Cleveland alone. That’s why...
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

Gov. DeWine announces changes to health orders, Ohio Vax-A-Million

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Ohio Department of Health will amend its health orders to reflect the latest recommendations by the Center for Disease Control. Most notably, masks will still be recommended in areas with large amounts of people. What You Need To Know. Gov. Mike...
Akron, OHthereporternewspaperonline.com

Mayor Horrigan Releases Updated City Housing Strategy “Planning To Grow Akron 2.0”

— Yesterday, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and the City’s Office of Integrated Development introduced Planning to Grow Akron 2.0 at the inaugural APEX event. Planning to Grow Akron – The City Housing Strategy (“PTGA”) was introduced in February 2017 and included a review of Akron’s existing housing supply, programs, demand, conditions and strategies. Recommendations in the plan were intended to reverse the trend of Akron’s declining population and facilitate new investment in the City. At the APEX event yesterday, speakers covered the information contained in the updated housing strategy Planning to Grow Akron 2.0 which is now available for download at apexakron.com.