ATEME Transcoders Support First Huawei Cloud Live Sports Video Project In Brazil
Huawei Cloud, a cloud service provider, has implemented ATEME transcoders to support its new OTT video services deployed in the company’s cloud environment. The Huawei Cloud Elastic Cloud Server (ECS) is a platform for content and service providers to access scalable cloud servers, as well as a reliable, secure, flexible and efficient application environment in the cloud for streaming live events. ATEME’s TITAN Live transcoding solution was implemented in the Huawei ECS, enabling Huawei Cloud to support its customers delivering an international motorsport event via live web streaming.tvnewscheck.com