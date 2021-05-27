newsbreak-logo
Spotsylvania County, VA

Spotsylvania woman dies after being hit by car on State Route 3

By Keith Epps
Free Lance-Star
 4 days ago

A 52-year-old Spotsylvania County woman was killed when she was hit by a vehicle early Wednesday on State Route 3 in Fredericksburg, state police said. Gena A. Wood had been walking along the side of the road when she began crossing the travel lanes at 4:32 a.m. in the area of Altoona Drive, Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey said. She was struck by a 2009 Honda Accord driven by a 55-year-old Fredericksburg man and died at the scene, Coffey said.

fredericksburg.com
