Spotsylvania woman dies after being hit by car on State Route 3
A 52-year-old Spotsylvania County woman was killed when she was hit by a vehicle early Wednesday on State Route 3 in Fredericksburg, state police said. Gena A. Wood had been walking along the side of the road when she began crossing the travel lanes at 4:32 a.m. in the area of Altoona Drive, Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey said. She was struck by a 2009 Honda Accord driven by a 55-year-old Fredericksburg man and died at the scene, Coffey said.fredericksburg.com