Researchers use genomic sequencing technique to detect presence of various microbes

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 12,000 bacteria and viruses collected in a sampling from public transit systems and hospitals around the world from 2015 to 2017 had never before been identified, according to a study by the International MetaSUB Consortium, a global effort at tracking microbes that is led by Weill Cornell Medicine investigators.

www.news-medical.net
