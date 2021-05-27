Cancel
Chyron Enhances Axis With Optimized UI, Richer Maps Data, Tighter AP, Getty Integration

 11 days ago

Chyron has rolled out what it calls “major enhancements” to its popular web-based Axis order management and graphics creation toolset. These updates include the redesign and optimization of the web-based user interface; a significant expansion of the Axis maps module to include the latest geographic data sets, covering both North America and continental Europe; and support for the latest APIs from the Associated Press and Getty Images to enable smarter, more streamlined handling of media assets.

