Chyron Enhances Axis With Optimized UI, Richer Maps Data, Tighter AP, Getty Integration
Chyron has rolled out what it calls “major enhancements” to its popular web-based Axis order management and graphics creation toolset. These updates include the redesign and optimization of the web-based user interface; a significant expansion of the Axis maps module to include the latest geographic data sets, covering both North America and continental Europe; and support for the latest APIs from the Associated Press and Getty Images to enable smarter, more streamlined handling of media assets.tvnewscheck.com