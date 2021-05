There are few fashion cliches more resonant (read: welcome) in 2021 than ‘off-duty ’90s supermodel style’. Conversely, I wish I could promise you that everyone will soon stop talking about ‘WFH style’, but unfortunately it’s out of our hands. I know – the last thing we want are ‘inspirational’ suggestions on how to dress for a Zoom webinar, which is no doubt why our insatiable appetite for nostalgic ’90s Instagram accounts that serve up hijinks reminders of vintage supermodel life keeps on growing. I mean, who in 2021 isn’t thirsty to be teleported back to the gritty glamour of New York’s Café Tabac?