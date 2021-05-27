newsbreak-logo
Financial Reports

Nordic American Tankers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Nordic American Tankers Ltd. (NAT) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $25 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. The results matched Wall Street...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.500-7.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $821.90 million-$835.71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.84 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 31.450-31.900 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will announce sales of $60.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.50 million to $61.40 million. ZIX reported sales of $53.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$442.75 Million in Sales Expected for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to post $442.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $458.50 million and the lowest is $414.70 million. Premier reported sales of $342.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. Welbilt posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Issue Forecasts for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ComScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $366.72 million-$373.84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $370.22 million. Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded comScore from a hold rating to a...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Savara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Savara posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.27 million. Shares of DM stock opened...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$102.11 Million in Sales Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will report $102.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.50 million. Rattler Midstream posted sales of $88.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. eHealth posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

What Wall Street expects from NetApp's earnings

On June 2, NetApp releases earnings for Q4. Analysts expect NetApp will release earnings per share of $1.12. Watch NetApp stock price move in real-time ahead here. NetApp reveals figures for the most recent quarter on June 2. 23 analysts are predicting earnings of $1.12 per share as opposed to...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$11.61 Million in Sales Expected for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to announce sales of $11.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.70 million and the lowest is $11.52 million. IRIDEX reported sales of $6.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

-$0.22 EPS Expected for ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. ContraFect posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$238.70 Million in Sales Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to post $238.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $244.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $233.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $445.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will report $445.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $444.68 million and the highest is $446.10 million. Sykes Enterprises posted sales of $416.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$17.75 Million in Sales Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to post sales of $17.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $18.00 million. Consolidated Water posted sales of $19.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for 51job’s earnings. 51job posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.280-1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. City Office REIT stock remained flat at $$11.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. 162,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,691. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.13 Million

Brokerages forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will announce $48.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.45 million and the highest is $52.80 million. Endeavour Silver posted sales of $20.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

LexinFintech (LX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link. LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted...