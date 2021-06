XENIA — Greene County Children Services recently announced the winners of its Child Abuse Prevention Art Contest. The grand prize winner is Brynn Denton, a fifth-grade student at Fairborn Intermediate School. She was also one of the 12 winners as a fourth grader in last year’s contest. Denton will receive a $100 prize and her artwork will be featured on the cover of the 2022 Children Services calendar as well as on one of the monthly spreads inside the calendar.