Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lyle, MN

Benefit for Kyle Trytten to be held June 12

By PRESS NEWS STAFF
Globe Gazette
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends and family across North Iowa and Southern Minnesota have come together to support 38-year-old Kyle Trytten of Mitchell in his third battle with cancer. The benefit is slated for June 12 at Lyle Liquor in Lyle, Minnesota. A free-will donation meal will occur from 3:30-6 p.m. Attendees will have...

globegazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baudette, MN
State
Iowa State
City
Lyle, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#4th Street#Charity#Border Bait#Farmers State Bank#The Kyle Trytten Benefit#38 Year Old Kyle Trytten#North Iowa#Southern Minnesota#Live Auction Donations#Sale#Cash Donations#St Ansgar#Contact Robin#Home#Drive#Picnic Tables#Corn#Call In Meal Orders#Gravy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Posted by
KFIL Radio

New Shop with Adorable Gift Ideas Now Open in Kasson, Minnesota

I'm a fan of 2021 so far. We've got concerts happening again (and free tickets to Blues Traveler if you missed that), COVID vaccine is available for almost everybody, and new businesses opening up all over Southeast Minnesota. One of the latest businesses to open their doors is the Smiling Moose in Kasson, Minnesota.
Minnesota StateSouthern Minnesota News

Southern Minnesota pools are opening for summer 2021! Here’s the list.

Now that coronavirus restrictions are starting to relax, so can Minnesotans can relax…poolside!. A number of local swimming destinations are gearing up for summer 2021, many either in the Mankato area or just a short drive away. Here’s a list of the facilities opening this summer:. North Mankato Swim Facility...
Austin, MNmyaustinminnesota.com

Next Ruby’s Pantry Distribution Day in Austin Thursday, May 20th at Mower County Fairgrounds

The next Ruby’s Pantry distribution day in Austin is scheduled for Thursday, May 20th at the Mower County Fairgrounds at 4:00 p.m. Bob Rosel, Media Coordinator for Ruby’s Pantry in Austin stated in a news release that, once again, the food will be distributed in a drive-by fashion, and he added that the distribution will take place rain or shine. There will be a limit of 2 bundles per vehicle, which is subject to change as the distribution proceeds, and they will be asking for a $20 exact cash donation for each bundle to help cover trucking and storage costs.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Six of the Best Campgrounds in Southeastern Minnesota

Camping season has arrived and I'm super excited to get out and explore the great outdoors with my family. There are some amazing camping spots right here in Southeastern Minnesota that everyone should check out!. Below you'll see six of the top camping opportunities in our area, from Cannon Falls...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors

There are many charming towns to explore in Minnesota. On the North Shore, one of the most popular is Two Harbors. Though this town is small – around 3,500 people live there – it is full of things to do. It’s full of great shops, restaurants, and nature areas. Not only that, but it’s a […] The post Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors appeared first on Only In Your State.
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

Opportunities available to hunt elk in Minnesota

Interested hunters have through Friday, June 11, to apply for one of 30 elk licenses offered this year by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Seasons will run from late August to mid-October. This year’s seasons are similar to last year’s, which provided hunters with more opportunities to harvest antlerless...
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

To protect Minnesota wildlife, rethink fishing

I will never forget the excitement of catching my first fish with my grandpa many years ago. It was a perfect summer day at a quiet pond surrounded by lush green plains. I don’t remember what kind of fish I caught, but I remember that it was “a big one.” The rest of the day was a celebration, culminating with a festive fish dinner.
Minnesota Statefroggyweb.com

Minnesota spring turkey hunting season continues through May 31

With Minnesota’s 2021 spring turkey hunting season entering its final weeks, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds firearms turkey hunters who have an unused tag from an earlier hunt period that they can participate in the final hunt period Wednesday, May 19, through Monday, May 31. Hunters may also purchase a license for this time period. Archery-only and youth ages 17 and younger are allowed to hunt during any time period, including the final one. Hunters cannot purchase both a firearms and archery-only license.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 models forecast the virus in sharp retreat in Minnesota

Three major COVID-19 models predict sharp declines in viral spread in Minnesota in late May — with Mayo Clinic forecasting a drop from 900 new infections per day to 563 by Memorial Day weekend. The forecasts come amid a decline to 5.7% in the positivity rate of diagnostic testing in...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Quick Country 96.5

10 Least Expensive Places to Live in Minnesota in 2021

The cost of housing has gone up a crazy amount in the last year. Many people want their own space but the cost may be too much to handle. If you're wanting to buy your own house and you're willing to possibly move, you might want to check into one of these 10 least expensive places to live in Minnesota in 2021. This is according to Niche.com. And accompanying each town I share a house that is currently for sale in each town to give you an idea of the cost of homes there. Let me tell you, the cost of homes in these towns is WAY cheap compared to most places.
Minnesota StateCrookston Daily Times

Letter: Feel proud that so many migrant and seasonal workers choose to return to Minnesota

With spring in the air, I invite Minnesota’s rural communities to join me in welcoming migrant and seasonal farm and agricultural workers to our state. Every year, Minnesota benefits from the extraordinarily hard work of thousands of people who travel here to work – picking fruits and vegetables, working in canneries and meat processing plants, and many other jobs that contribute to our vibrant agricultural systems. If you’re a sweet corn or pea producer, for example, your enterprise depends on the migrant and seasonal farm workers who show up every summer to put your produce into cans. While statistics vary, a University of Minnesota report estimates that 20,000 people migrate to Minnesota each year to work on farms and in food processing facilities.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Thousands of pigs killed in fire at Minnesota farm

A fire at a pig farm in southern Minnesota on Sunday night destroyed two buildings and killed approximately 12,000 pigs. According to Waseca Fire Chief Jason Forshee, the fire was reported at Woodville Pork near Waseca around 10:30 p.m., with firefighters finding one farm building completely engulfed in flames. An...
Mower County, MNAustin Daily Herald

Marvin Repinski: Surrounded by caregivers

“No amount of fine feeling can take the place of faithful doing.” — (William Barclay) Each day is a period in which we all receive the care of another, or hopefully, share care for another. The following thoughts are directed to myself, you, and especially that broad audience that receives...
Minnesota Stateknsiradio.com

Minnesota Reports No New COVID-19 Deaths, Fewer Than 600 Cases Monday

(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting no new COVID-19 deaths in the state on Monday. There are 589 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 58 in the five-county St. Cloud area: six in Benton County, 21 in Sherburne County, 18 in Stearns County and 13 in Wright County. Morrison County did not report any new cases Monday.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations decline in Minnesota

The positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing dropped to 5.7%, its lowest level in Minnesota since late March, offering hope that vaccination progress is limiting the spread of the infectious disease. The rate, a key measure of viral activity in Minnesota, had been as low as 3.5% on March 3...
Minnesota Stateboreal.org

New FirstNet Cell Sites Launch in Northeastern Minnesota to Support First Responders

What’s the news? First responders in northeastern Minnesota are getting a major boost in their wireless communications thanks to the FirstNet® network expansion currently underway by AT&T*. We’ve added new, purpose-built cell sites located near Cloquet on County Road 3 and in Hovland along the North Shore between Grand Marais and Grand Portage. These sites will give first responders on FirstNet – America’s public safety network – access to always-on, 24-hours-a-day priority and preemption across voice and data.
Mower County, MNmyaustinminnesota.com

One additional COVID-19 case recorded in Mower County Monday for cumulative total of 4,668

Mower County logged 4,541 confirmed and 127 probable COVID-19 cases Monday for a cumulative total of 4,668 since the onset of the pandemic, up one from Sunday, according to statistics released Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health. Health officials stated that 42,249 healthcare workers in the state have now tested positive for the virus, and just over 579,600 people have been reported as no longer needing isolation.
Minnesota StatePosted by
InsideHook

Can the Ex-Master Distiller of Jameson Put Minnesota Whiskey on the Map?

“I think I speak quite correctly, but the first time I met the team in Minnesota, they needed subtitles.”. For new O’Shaughnessy Distilling Company Master Distiller Brian Nation, a sudden move from Ireland to Minnesota was bound to cause culture shock. But the former Master Distiller for Irish Distillers — aka the group behind Jameson, Redbreast, Powers and Midleton whiskeys — thankfully found his new surroundings quite charming, language barriers aside.
Mower County, MNAustin Daily Herald

Mower sees rise in active COVID cases

Mower County has seen a rise in active COVID-19 cases since earlier this week, according to Mower County Community Health. It was reported on Wednesday that there were around 50 active cases in the county, however Pam Kellogg, Community Health Division Manager, reported Friday that there were now around 65 active cases in the county.