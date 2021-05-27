newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Dicamba users urged to follow new label requirements, cutoff date

By Editorials
Worthington Daily Globe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) urges pesticide applicators to take special care while applying dicamba products this growing season. To prevent off-target movement, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has made substantial changes to the 2021 dicamba labels specifically related to application cutoff date, buffer distances and record keeping requirements. MDA reminds users that the label is the law.

www.dglobe.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cutoff#Fruit Trees#Pesticides#Record Date#Plant Growth#Mda#Xtendimax#Dicamba Products#Application Cutoff Date#Pesticide Applicators#Sensitive Crops#Buffer Distances#Beans#Grapes#Ornamentals#Potatoes#Sugar Beets#Peas#Tomatoes#V4 Growth Stage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
AgriculturePosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Land Core Issues Public Comment on USDA Notice

Notice entitled "Request for Comments: Executive Order on Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad". The comment was written on. Land Core is an independent 501(c)3 organization with a mission to advance soil health policies and programs that create value for farmers, businesses and communities. The organization is building the missing infrastructure and market-based incentives that will make the rapid adoption and scalability of soil health possible.
AgricultureMiami Herald

EPA report on dicamba casts new doubt on weedkiller’s future, insiders say

ST. LOUIS — Farmers, lawyers and scientists said on Tuesday that the future of the weedkiller dicamba now faces fresh uncertainty after an Environmental Protection Agency report revealed that senior Trump-era staffers improperly influenced the decision to re-approve the controversial herbicide in 2018. The report, released Monday, does more than...
U.S. Politicsmodernfarmer.com

New Report: EPA Violated Usual Procedures in 2018 Dicamba Registration

A new report from a federal watchdog calls the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) into question over its 2018 decision to register three dicamba herbicides. The document, released by the Office of the Inspector General on Monday, highlights how the agency under the Trump administration did not follow the usual rules and procedures in this process in the lead-up to making the decision. It notes that the EPA did not undergo peer reviews of scientific documents that were created to inform the decision, and at the time, senior leaders in the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention (OCSPP) were largely involved. The report said this led to the omission of scientific documents to address stakeholder risks. It also details how staff felt muzzled in sharing their concerns around dicamba registrations.
Pulaski County, ARualrpublicradio.org

Court Temporarily Halts The Use Of Dicamba Past Original Cutoff Date

Extended use of the controversial herbicide dicamba was approved by the Arkansas Plant Board earlier this year, but has now been stopped, at least temporarily, according to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture. The 16th Division of the Pulaski County Circuit Court issued a temporary restraining order issued delaying implementation of...
Pulaski County, ARArkansas Online

State Plant Board's new rule on dicamba temporarily blocked

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Morgan Welch late Friday afternoon issued a temporary restraining order against the state Plant Board's new rule on the use of dicamba. Welch also set a hearing for 1:30 p.m. Monday to consider a preliminary injunction requested by a group of farmers and environmentalists. The temporary order expires at 3 p.m. Monday.
Batesville, ARArkansas Online

Hearing requested on dicamba rule

A group of farmers and a poultry company on Wednesday asked a judge to hold a hearing by Tuesday to consider issuing a temporary restraining order against the state Plant Board's new rule on the use of dicamba. Mark H. Allison, an attorney for Ozark Mountain Poultry in Batesville and...
Congress & Courtssoutheastagnet.com

Stabenow Urges USDA to Implement Food and Ag Supply Chain Provisions

Senate Agriculture Committee Chair Debbie Stabenow is urging the Department of Agriculture (USDA) to implement American Rescue Plan provisions to protect food and farm workers. In a letter to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Stabenow states the American Rescue Plan “included resources so that the people who power our food and...
AgricultureAugusta Free Press

EPA report finds agriculture remains small part of emissions pie

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The recently released “Annual Greenhouse Gas Inventory Report” from the Environmental Protection Agency revealed good news for agriculture. The report captured emissions for all industries in 2019. U.S. agriculture remains a small slice of the greenhouse emissions pie at just 10.2% overall...
Congress & Courtsnewsdakota.com

USDA Not Appealing Court Decision on Pork Slaughter Line Speeds

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NAFB) – The Department of Agriculture will not appeal a federal district court ruling on faster line speeds in slaughterhouses. USDA told the Hagstrom Report that only the Justice Department can make a decision about the appeal. The comments came less than a day after the National Pork Producers Council urged USDA to intervene in the matter before the ruling takes effect at the end of next month.
IndustryPosted by
Axios

DHS issues new cyber requirements for pipelines following Colonial hack

A new directive will require pipeline operators to report confirmed and potential cybersecurity incidents to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday. Why it matters: It's the first set of new regulations for the pipeline industry since the Colonial hack, which hampered part of...
AgricultureArkansas Online

EPA role clouding faith in dicamba

ST. LOUIS -- Farmers, lawyers and scientists said on Tuesday that the future of the weedkiller dicamba now faces fresh uncertainty after an Environmental Protection Agency report revealed that senior Trump-era staffers improperly influenced the decision to re-approve the contentious herbicide in 2018. The report, released Monday, does more than...
AgricultureBay News 9

Ag Report: Regenerative agriculture explained

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Regenerative agriculture aims to better the environment and there are a number of ways farmers attempt to practice that philosophy. Regenerative agriculture is a philosophy by which farmers attempt to conserve the land they use. Regenerative agriculture practices include, but are not limited to no-till farming, cover...
Environmentijpr.org

U.S.D.A. Announces Drought Relief For Klamath Basin

The drought in the Klamath Basin has been deepening for several years now, putting farmers and ranchers in a bind. The feds have set aside almost 2 million dollars to help. The Klamath Basin is facing what could be the driest year on record. Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the availability of $1.8 million for drought relief.
Congress & CourtsTree Hugger

What Is the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act?

The Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) is the public law in the United States that gives the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) the authority to control hazardous and non-hazardous solid waste from cradle-to-grave. Subtitle D of the Act focuses on non-hazardous solid waste requirements, and Subtitle C focuses on hazardous solid waste requirements. The RCRA refers to the combination of the first federal solid waste statues and the amendments. Congress has amended the RCRA several times throughout history.