Dicamba users urged to follow new label requirements, cutoff date
ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) urges pesticide applicators to take special care while applying dicamba products this growing season. To prevent off-target movement, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has made substantial changes to the 2021 dicamba labels specifically related to application cutoff date, buffer distances and record keeping requirements. MDA reminds users that the label is the law.www.dglobe.com