Dicamba users urged to follow new label requirements, cutoff date

A new report from a federal watchdog calls the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) into question over its 2018 decision to register three dicamba herbicides. The document, released by the Office of the Inspector General on Monday, highlights how the agency under the Trump administration did not follow the usual rules and procedures in this process in the lead-up to making the decision. It notes that the EPA did not undergo peer reviews of scientific documents that were created to inform the decision, and at the time, senior leaders in the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention (OCSPP) were largely involved. The report said this led to the omission of scientific documents to address stakeholder risks. It also details how staff felt muzzled in sharing their concerns around dicamba registrations.