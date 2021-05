The Hitman’s Bodyguard was already a throwback to action comedies of the past with a team-up of Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson as an unlikely duo constantly at each other’s throats. But when it comes to the upcoming sequel, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, they’re throwing it back to the 1990s even harder with an old school voiceover in the latest trailer. I honestly can’t remember the last time I heard a movie use a deep, rich trailer voice like this. It’s rather soothing, even if it’s totally cheesy. So hop in a time machine ,and check out the new trailer below.