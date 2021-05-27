newsbreak-logo
Researchers develop mathematical model to prevent botulism

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFood producers can use a mathematical model developed at the National Food Institute, Technical University of Denmark, to ensure their products do not cause botulism. It is the most comprehensive model of its kind. For years, food producers who make lightly preserved, ready-to-eat food have had to follow a set...

www.news-medical.net
#Food Safety#Botulism#Fish Products#Mathematical Models#Future Studies#Product Development#Fssp#Journal#Validation Studies#Toxin Formation#Laboratory Work#Conducting Experiments#Strict Safety Measures#Guidelines#Growth Boundary Model
