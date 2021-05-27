Researchers develop mathematical model to prevent botulism

The formation of new vascular networks is essential for tissue development and regeneration, in addition to playing a key role in pathological settings such as ischemia and tumour development. Experimental findings in the past two decades have led to the identification of a new mechanism of neovascularisation, known as cluster-based vasculogenesis, during which endothelial progenitor cells (EPCs) mobilised from the bone marrow are capable of bridging distant vascular beds in a variety of hypoxic settings in vivo. This process is characterised by the formation of EPC clusters during its early stages and, while much progress has been made in identifying various mechanisms underlying cluster formation, we are still far from a comprehensive description of such spatio-temporal dynamics. In order to achieve this, we propose a mathematical model of the early stages of cluster-based vasculogenesis, comprising of a system of non-local partial differential equations including key mechanisms such as endogenous chemotaxis, matrix degradation, cell proliferation and cell-to-cell adhesion. We conduct a linear stability analysis on the system, solve the equations numerically and conduct a sensitivity analysis to investigate the role of underlying dynamics on the speed of cluster formation and the size of clusters, measured via appropriate metrics. Our results, which qualitatively compare with data from in vitro experiments, elucidate the complementary role played by endogenous chemotaxis and matrix degradation in the formation and topology of clusters, indicating promising, fruitful future modelling and experimental research perspectives.