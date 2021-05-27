Your Updated Memorial Day Weekend Weather Forecast

DELAWARE – It’s been a year since many businesses could open for memorial day weekend and considering the dreary weather some thrived off of it while others are a little bit disappointed. “Usually it’s busy from Friday through Sunday, for us one of the busiest times of the year,” says general manager at JD Shuckers in Georgetown, Zach Avery. However according to Avery, “Yesterday the weather was so bad that we were just, it was very slow.”