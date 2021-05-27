newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Your Updated Memorial Day Weekend Weather Forecast

By Meteorologist Denise Isaac
nbcboston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday is a lovely day in New England, with highs ranging between the upper 60s north to around 80 degrees south under a mostly sunny sky. Less humid air has moved in, and this dry air will yield to a chilly night. Low temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s for many with the air turning so cold in northern New England that frost warnings have been issued for growers to protect plants and crops with temperatures around and below freezing!

www.nbcboston.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Lovely Day#Ocean Water#Dry Weather#Cold Weather#Onshore Wind#South Coast#Rain#Highs Saturday#Temperatures#Showers#Northeast Wind#Cool Air#Frost Warnings#Southern#Drizzle#West#Breakfast#Green Mountains#Coastal Communities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentWMDT.com

Businesses battle dreary weather for Memorial Day weekend

DELAWARE – It’s been a year since many businesses could open for memorial day weekend and considering the dreary weather some thrived off of it while others are a little bit disappointed. “Usually it’s busy from Friday through Sunday, for us one of the busiest times of the year,” says general manager at JD Shuckers in Georgetown, Zach Avery. However according to Avery, “Yesterday the weather was so bad that we were just, it was very slow.”
EnvironmentWXYZ

Metro Detroit Forecast: Great weather for Memorial Day

(WXYZ) — Memorial Day: Partly cloudy with a high of 75°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low of 55°. Wind: SW 5 mph. Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high of 78°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Wednesday: Chance of rain. High of 71°. Connect with 7 First...
EnvironmentNBC 2

Forecast: Afternoon storms for your Memorial Day

Yesterday some of us finally picked up measurable rain as rainy season has finally arrived in Southwest Florida. Yesterday the storms were along and slightly east of I-75, but this afternoon rain and storms will be focused right along the coast, so if you have a beach day planned, make sure you know where you can wait out the storms when they arrive late this afternoon.
Ardmore, OKKTEN.com

Weather impacting Memorial Day weekend plans

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) -- Chilly weather is interfering with the long Memorial Day weekend, and some folks are calling it quits and heading home early. Those three days off usually means Lake Murray State Park is at capacity. But this year at Martin's Landing Campground, it's different. "Memorial Day is...
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Central Pennsylvania weather: Memorial Day forecast

SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY, Pa. — We're leaving the damp, rainy and chilly conditions behind us as the sun peeks out for Memorial Day in central Pennsylvania. Enjoy a pleasant and comfortable day as we remember and honor those who gave their lives for our country. The day starts cool, but highs...
Hartford, CTEyewitness News

The end is near for the dreary Memorial Day weekend weather

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The dreary weather continued into Memorial Day, but there is an end in sight. Monday morning, there were some showers in the state, but the bulk of them were in eastern Connecticut and on their way out of the state. Some drizzle was all that was left.