Your Updated Memorial Day Weekend Weather Forecast
Thursday is a lovely day in New England, with highs ranging between the upper 60s north to around 80 degrees south under a mostly sunny sky. Less humid air has moved in, and this dry air will yield to a chilly night. Low temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s for many with the air turning so cold in northern New England that frost warnings have been issued for growers to protect plants and crops with temperatures around and below freezing!